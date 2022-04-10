Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $201,867.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 488,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 499,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 230,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

