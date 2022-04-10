Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $92.44 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

