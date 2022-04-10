Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $9,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

