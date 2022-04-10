Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ CHW opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 43,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

