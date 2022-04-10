Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 10,875 Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,469,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $9.86 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.