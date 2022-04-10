Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $140,000 in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

