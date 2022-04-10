Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $155,000 in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

