Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of DMB stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $17.07.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.
