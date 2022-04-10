Scry.info Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Scry.info has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $75,589.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00035956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00106899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.