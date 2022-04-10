Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.76 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $596.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.