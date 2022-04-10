Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of CRNX opened at $23.04 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,346 shares of company stock worth $1,301,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.