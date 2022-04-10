Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $727,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

