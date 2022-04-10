FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after buying an additional 221,247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

Shares of JBHT opened at $173.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

