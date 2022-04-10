Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

