Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 159 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Argus lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

