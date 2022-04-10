BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

