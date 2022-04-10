Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 513 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 293,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 66,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSTO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.