Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 87 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 818,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,911,000 after purchasing an additional 187,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,625. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

