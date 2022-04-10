Ieq Capital LLC Sells 6,142 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.34 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

