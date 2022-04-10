Ieq Capital LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after buying an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $116.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $253.06.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.