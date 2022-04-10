Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,517.46

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,517.46 ($33.02) and traded as low as GBX 2,515.40 ($32.99). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,550 ($33.44), with a volume of 5,758 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.13) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £412.87 million and a PE ratio of 22.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,345.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,517.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.98), for a total transaction of £26,254.80 ($34,432.52).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

