Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,517.46

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,517.46 ($33.02) and traded as low as GBX 2,515.40 ($32.99). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,550 ($33.44), with a volume of 5,758 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.13) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £412.87 million and a PE ratio of 22.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,345.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,517.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.98), for a total transaction of £26,254.80 ($34,432.52).
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Featured Articles
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.