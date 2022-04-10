B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $321.63

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 321.63 ($4.22) and traded as low as GBX 291.55 ($3.82). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.84), with a volume of 23,217 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 312.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 321.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.07.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile (LON:BPM)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading investments, and financial services businesses. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.