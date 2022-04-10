nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.86.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. nCino has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,921 shares of company stock worth $607,373. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of nCino by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,325,000 after purchasing an additional 155,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $9,838,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

