Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.31. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 5,676 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alpha Services and in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

