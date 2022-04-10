WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.79

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.79 and traded as low as $48.56. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 2,669 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

