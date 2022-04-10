Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 25,554 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTX)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.