BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.65

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.65 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 225,992 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.65. The company has a market capitalization of £220.17 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

