Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Future Health ESG were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of FHLTU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the smart health technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

