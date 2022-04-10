Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $202,000 in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 30,170 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 967,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

