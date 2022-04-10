Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 124,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $5,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Celanese stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

