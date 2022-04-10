Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,000 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.14% of Ballard Power Systems worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $9,540,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 393,883 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.