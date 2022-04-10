Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,935,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 272.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,791 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last ninety days. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.