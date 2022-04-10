Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,620.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Qiagen by 1,502.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 25.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after buying an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 57.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,219,000 after buying an additional 988,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $49,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Qiagen stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.