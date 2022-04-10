Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 711,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.