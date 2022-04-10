AGF Investments LLC Sells 89 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 423,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,350,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $418.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.21 and a 200 day moving average of $367.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

