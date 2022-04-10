Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Align Technology by 180.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,493,000 after buying an additional 243,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 213.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,223,000 after buying an additional 132,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

ALGN opened at $420.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.46. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

