Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $63.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

