Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.94 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

