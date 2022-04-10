Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

