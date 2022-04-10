194 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $266.41 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.60.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.