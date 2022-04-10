319 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $100.48 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

