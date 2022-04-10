Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.