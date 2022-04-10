BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $171.26

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.26 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 192.70 ($2.53). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50), with a volume of 12,903,075 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BT.A shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

