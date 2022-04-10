Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $352.27 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $344.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.53.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

