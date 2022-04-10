BTG (LON:BTG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840 ($11.02) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($11.02). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($11.02), with a volume of 271,742 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 840 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 840. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47.
About BTG (LON:BTG)
