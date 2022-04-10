Analysts Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $350.52

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.52.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TWLO opened at $146.42 on Thursday. Twilio has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.09.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
