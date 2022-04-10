Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVCGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.43. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 78,315 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$56.42 million and a PE ratio of -10.63.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

