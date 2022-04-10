Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.43. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 78,315 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$56.42 million and a PE ratio of -10.63.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

