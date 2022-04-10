Brokerages Set Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target at $97.56

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Gitlab alerts:

GTLB opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Gitlab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $169,817,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $20,027,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.