Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Vaso shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 31,053 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)
