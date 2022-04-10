Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Vaso shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 31,053 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

