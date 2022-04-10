Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 107.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MARS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.04) on Thursday. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 63.19 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. The company has a market capitalization of £504.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.09.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

